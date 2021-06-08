Congress cadre demand free COVID jabs for all Delhi residents, bid to blockade Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress workers led by president Chaudhary Anil Kumar, while protesting against the exorbitant prices charged by private hospitals for Covid vaccines, tried to blockade Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a drive-through vaccination centre in Akshardham on Monday morning.

The deputy CM visited the site to inaugurate the facility and set up a Covid care centre there.

The Congress workers had gathered to register their protest against the Delhi government’s policy allowing private vaccination centres, and demanded free vaccination for all.

Office bearers of the party including vice president Ali Mehndi, former MLAs — Hari Shankar Gupta and Veer Singh Dhingan participated in the protest.

“So many people are still waiting for their second dose, even two months after getting their first jab. However, vaccines are available in abundance in private hospitals and drive-through vaccination centres, where charges are as high as Rs 1,600 per dose,” he said.

Another group of Delhi Congress leaders under the leadership of its vice president Abhishek Dutt and former MLA Alka Lamba protested outside Moolchand Hospital in south Delhi over the same issue.