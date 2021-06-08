STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Congress cadre demand free COVID jabs for all Delhi residents, bid to blockade Manish Sisodia

Office bearers of the party including vice president Ali Mehndi, former MLAs — Hari Shankar Gupta and Veer Singh Dhingan participated in the protest.

Published: 08th June 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers protest against private vaccination centres at Akshardham on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress workers led by president Chaudhary Anil Kumar, while protesting against the exorbitant prices charged by private hospitals for Covid vaccines, tried to blockade Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a drive-through vaccination centre in Akshardham on Monday morning.

The deputy CM visited the site to inaugurate the facility and set up a Covid care centre there.

The Congress workers had gathered to register their protest against the Delhi government’s policy allowing private vaccination centres, and demanded free vaccination for all.  

Office bearers of the party including vice president Ali Mehndi, former MLAs — Hari Shankar Gupta and Veer Singh Dhingan participated in the protest.

“So many people are still waiting for their second dose, even two months after getting their first jab. However, vaccines are available in abundance in private hospitals and drive-through vaccination centres, where charges are as high as Rs 1,600 per dose,” he said. 

Another group of Delhi Congress leaders under the leadership of its vice president Abhishek Dutt and former MLA Alka Lamba protested outside Moolchand Hospital in south Delhi over the same issue.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ali Mehndi Hari Shankar Gupta Veer Singh Dhingan Congress Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp