STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID: ‘Trained’ employees, jabs for staff at care homes to protect children from third wave 

Mobile units would be used to provide medical facilities and all caregivers, staff and supervisors of children’s homes would be vaccinated on a priority basis.

Published: 08th June 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Representational image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will deploy ‘trained’ employees at the child care institutions to keep a check on any possible spread of the infection during a probable Covid-19 third wave in the city.

Officials of the women and child development (WCD) department said that mobile units would be used to provide medical facilities and all caregivers, staff and supervisors of children’s homes would be vaccinated on a priority basis.

Delhi’s Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations of the imminent third wave of Covid. 

The meeting was also attended by the director of the social welfare department and senior officials of the health department, and Guru Tegh Bahadur, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and Chacha Nehru Child Hospital.

The minister directed officials to work in close coordination to ensure the safety of the children who are vulnerable in the potential third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“The minister was apprised that children living in institutional care such as children’s home, observational homes and shelter homes have to be prioritised with the help of NGOs and Anganwadi workers. For this, the department of women and child development will have to work as a nodal agency between all childcare homes, observation homes, NGOs etc in order to ensure smooth and seamless coordination,” said an official.

Besides deployment of trained staff at children care facilities, mobile units provide medical facilities and vaccination of caregivers, staff and supervisors on a priority basis, several other measures were discussed for the safety and welfare of inmates.

The health department said that experts should be available in every child care home so that they can assess how many beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrator etc. would be needed in each institution.

Meanwhile, the minister directed that with the help of the health department, data of children who have lost one or both parents to the pandemic needs to be prepared by the women and child development department. 

“The minister was informed about the ongoing preparations for children across hospitals in Delhi which includes specialised ventilators and masks. Special arrangements are also being made for parents of children who are in the hospital in terms of their stay and vaccination. A provision is also being made for the vaccination of parents,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown Delhi Unlock
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp