STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cyber cafe owner held for preparing fake ID cards in Delhi

A hard disk was seized and Kishore was arrested for criminal conspiracy, he said.

Published: 08th June 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A cyber cafe owner was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly preparing fake ID cards for a civil defence volunteer, police said.

Suneel Kumar, a civil defence volunteer, was held on Sunday for posing as a Delhi Police officer and charging fines from the public for mask violations at Band Road in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

On the instance of Kumar, cyber cafe owner Nand Kishore was interrogated.

"When the cyber cafe owner's computer system was checked, one folder of fake ID of the Delhi Police as well as Disaster Management Card was found which were edited by Nand Kishore," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

A hard disk was seized and Kishore was arrested for criminal conspiracy, he said.

According to the police, Kumar (31) carried a fake identity card of the Delhi Police and pretended to be the sub-inspector posted at the Tigri Police Station.

A case under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the matter, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake ID cards Delhi Cyber cafe owner
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp