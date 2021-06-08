Delhi: ‘Mini’ draw in July for applicants in waiting list for DDA flats

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is likely to hold a ‘mini’ draw next month for allotment of flats to the waitlisted applicants for its housing scheme 2021.

Officials privy to the matter said the lots would be drawn for around 300 units. Some of these units were surrendered by successful applicants while the other units had their allotments cancelled.

“The agency is planning to conduct a mini draw in July for those who were kept in the wait list. All the waitlisted applicants are requested to deposit the requisite registration money,” said the officials.

The last date for depositing registration fee is June 30 and the details of waitlisted candidates are available on DDA’s website.

The allotment of the housing scheme offering 1,353 units was held on March 10.

The waiting list comprises three ex-servicemen, 239 general category and 17 persons with disabilities.

The list also includes 51 applicants of SC category, 25 ST and three war widows.