Delhi Police challan 742 for not wearing masks, 159 penalized for flouting social distancing norms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police fined 742 people on Sunday for not wearing a face mask and 159 for violating social distancing norms, officials said Monday.

“The process of unlocking has been started and we urge people to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour. Use face mask while coming out of the house, maintain social distancing and regularly sanitise their hands. People should not come out of their homes unnecessarily,” Delhi Police Additional Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anil Mittal said.

According to police data, on March 28, 730 people were fined for not wearing a mask and nine for not maintaining social distancing.

On March 29, 920 were fined for not wearing a mask and 19 for violating social distancing norms.Officials said on Monday that a total of 901 challans— 742 for not wearing a face mask and 159 for violating distancing norms— were issued on Sunday.

A total of 1,22,911 challans have been issued by the police from April 19 to June 6, the data showed.

While 1,03,387 people were fined for not wearing a face mask, 17,805 were penalised for not maintaining social distancing, 1,526 for large public gatherings or congregations, 72 for spitting and 121 for consumption of liquor, pan, tobacco etc., it stated.

