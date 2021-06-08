Fresh Covaxin only for second dose for 18-44 age group in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city received 40,000 Covaxin doses on Sunday evening for the 18-44 age group and they will be used only for those in this category requiring the second jab.

Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin on Monday, AAP MLA Atishi said for the 18-44 segment, Delhi has a stock of 40,840 vaccines, out of which 40,300 are Covaxin doses.

“The 40,000 Covaxin shots will be used only for those in the 18-44 group who received their first shots in early May and are now eligible for their second dose,” Atishi said.

On Sunday, the Delhi government directed private hospitals and nursing homes to administer Covaxin only to those eligible for the second dose in the 18-44 age group in the month of June or until further orders.

A total of 15,707 vaccines were administered at private hospitals in the city on Sunday. Since it was a Sunday, all the government vaccination centres were closed, she said.

For the 45 plus age segment, Atishi said there were 5,82,830 vaccines available, out of which 5,61,480 are Covishield and 21,350 are Covaxin doses.

A total of 56,67,211 vaccines have been administered in Delhi so far and 12,85,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

