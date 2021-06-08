STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Full recovery distant dream for many patients as Covid may lead to neurological complications

Some patients with Covid-infected lungs can develop intracranial bleeding due to unavoidable anticoagulant therapies.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Post-Covid neurological complications can range from loss of smell to brain stroke. (File Photo)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even six months after recovery from Covid-19, several patients are suffering from mild to severe neurological complications.

These may begin or happen during the course of treatment and extend even after recovery, say experts.

“Neurological symptoms can occur prior, during and even after lungs get infected. SARS-CoV-2 can alter the BBB (blood brain barrier), enter the brain and cause neurological symptoms,” said Dr Deepak Gupta, Professor, Neurosurgery, AIIMS, Delhi.

Some patients with Covid-infected lungs can develop intracranial bleeding due to unavoidable anticoagulant therapies.

Meningitis, encephalitis and encephalopathy are some of the frequent neurological complications in Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) have a prevalence of encephalopathy in 60 to 84 per cent of cases.

“Such patients experience headache and fever with altered sensorium or coma. The occurrence of encephalopathy in Covid-19 patients is associated with higher mortality, worse neurological outcomes and an estimated three-fold increase in hospital stay,” Dr Gupta added.

Guillain Barre Syndrome is also observed in some patients.

This appears one to four weeks after initial recovery. Such patients initially experience mild sensory symptoms which rapidly lead to weakness in all four limbs and if untreated some of these can rapidly worsen requiring ventilator support.

“Relatives are often taken by surprise when a patient suddenly develops weakness of limbs and becomes paraplegic and hence it is mandatory that all Covid patients while getting discharged are adequately briefed about various neurological issues that can come up in the ensuing months. More than 70 per cent show good prognosis with treatment,” Dr Gupta noted. 

To limit the long-term consequences, it is crucial that healthcare professionals detect possible neurological symptoms early.

Among children, Covid leads to multisystem inflammatory disease. This usually manifests in two-four weeks after recovery.

“Stroke can also happen to an individual as Covid does bring in changes in blood. There have been cases where patients have improved and then suddenly succumbed owing to stroke. But directly proving this is not possible at this stage,” said Dr Achal Srivastava, professor of Clinical Neurophysiology, AIIMS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Neurological symptoms meningitis encephalitis encephalopathy
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp