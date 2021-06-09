Delhi Fire Services restarts fire safety inspections for buildings as national capital unlocks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has resumed the inspection of buildings for issuing or renewing fire safety certificates after a gap of nearly two months as the process of unlocking began, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an order issued on June 5, the inspections of the buildings for issue or renew of fire safety certificates shall be resumed with immediate effect.

“We have resumed the inspection of buildings for issuing or renewing fire safety certificates since Monday now that government has allowed offices to reopen. Also Covid-19 cases have declined and we have been receiving requests from people for inspection. So, we have resumed it,” said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday announced various relaxations in the ongoing lockdown imposed on April 19.