STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 337 infections, 36 deaths; positivity rate at 0.46 per cent

The national capital recorded 316 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, and 41 fatalities, according to the health bulletin released on Tuesday.

Published: 09th June 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID testing centre

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 337 fresh infections and 36 fatalities in a single day, with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Wednesday. The number of new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate saw a slight increase from Tuesday's figures.

The national capital recorded 316 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, and 41 fatalities, according to the health bulletin released on Tuesday.

After the second wave of coronavirus weakened, the Delhi government started the unlock process, in which markets were allowed to open from Monday on an odd-even basis, along with malls.

The Delhi Metro also started operations with 50 per cent capacity. Delhi had reported 231 instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity/ rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday.

The fatalities stood at 36. Thirty-six more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,704, the latest bulletin said. The case fatality rate is 1.73 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp