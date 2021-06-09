Delhi records 337 infections, 36 deaths; positivity rate at 0.46 per cent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 337 fresh infections and 36 fatalities in a single day, with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Wednesday. The number of new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate saw a slight increase from Tuesday's figures.

The national capital recorded 316 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, and 41 fatalities, according to the health bulletin released on Tuesday.

After the second wave of coronavirus weakened, the Delhi government started the unlock process, in which markets were allowed to open from Monday on an odd-even basis, along with malls.

The Delhi Metro also started operations with 50 per cent capacity. Delhi had reported 231 instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity/ rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday.

The fatalities stood at 36. Thirty-six more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,704, the latest bulletin said. The case fatality rate is 1.73 per cent.