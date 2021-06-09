Exclusive point to report thefts at Delhi railway station

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If a passenger wants to file a complaint about missing luggage or stolen mobile phone at New Delhi railway station, he/she does not have to visit a police station now.

The person can file a complaint/report at the station premises itself as the Delhi Police has developed a facilitation centre at Ajmeri Gate. It was inaugurated by Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport) Atul Katiyar on Tuesday.

Harendra K Singh, DCP (Railways), who was present on the occasion, said, “This state-of-the-art centre will have the facilities to file lost reports, e-FIRs and police complaints. Earlier, passengers had to go all the way to the Paharganj Police Station for this. Round-the-clock presence of staff at the centre will also ensure better law and order, maintenance and facilitating passengers boarding public transport.”

The transport range of Delhi Police has also tied up with a company called INI foundation to provide immunity booster kits to scores of porters and other railway station workers as well as taxi and autorickshaw drivers. These kits will contain Chyawanprash, vitamin tablets and N-95 masks.