STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Restaurant business didn't go well, Kanta Prasad is back at 'Baba ka dhaba'

When asked why he decided to open a restaurant so soon after receiving the monetary support, he said he was encouraged about the idea by some social workers, including Tushant Adlakha.

Published: 09th June 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kanta Prasad serving the crowds.

Kanta Prasad serving the crowds. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A little less than a year after Kanta Prasad of 'Baba ka dhaba' fame was showered with monetary support from across the country resulting in the opening of a restaurant, the 80-year-old is back at his roadside eatery, following a short and unsuccessful stint as a restauranteur.

"The restaurant did well in the beginning. After a while, customers stopped coming, and the expenses were a lot more than the income."

"I had to spend Rs 1 lakh to run the restaurant, but we were earning only Rs 30,000," Prasad said, adding he is back at his old dhaba and is "happy" with it.

When asked why he decided to open a restaurant so soon after receiving the monetary support, he said he was encouraged about the idea by some social workers, including Tushant Adlakha.

"The social workers came and did everything. They only set up the restaurant. I did not know or understand what they were doing," he said.

Prasad came into the spotlight last year when a post on social media showing him crying because of his financial woes became viral, provoking overwhelming support in cash and in kind.

Prasad allegedly received a total of Rs 42 lakh as help, said social worker Adlakha, who had helped 'baba' set up the new restaurant.

He however denied Prasad's allegations about encouraging him to open a restaurant.

"He already had the idea. I just helped him execute what he and his sons wanted," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanta Prasad Baba ka Dhaba
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp