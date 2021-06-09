Sharp shooter Prince alias Aman wanted in murder case in Delhi Police net

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a 23-year-old man wanted in a murder and was on the run for six months.

Prince alias Aman, an alleged sharp-shooter of gangster Ashok Pradhan and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested on June 4 from near a school in Mungesh Pur on Qutab Garh Road.

He was wanted in several cases, including a shootout that took place on December 26, 2020, in outer Delhi’s Bawana area wherein one Rohit, a member of the rival group led by Sandeep alias Jathedi gang was killed, police said.

“Prince is a sharp shooter of Ashok Pradhan, a notorious gangster,” said DCP Special Cell Pramod Singh Kushwaha.

The DCP said a team of Special Cell laid a trap near a school at Mungesh Pur on Qutab Garh Road on June 4.

When the team spotted Prince, he was surrounded and eventually apprehended. One semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from him.

“During interrogation, Prince disclosed that he and his associates Abhishek and Rajesh belong to Ashok Pradhan gang. The gang has a rivalry with members of Sandeep gang. He also revealed that Abhishek was having a rivalry with Priyavart, an associate of Sandeep, and his associates had fired at Priyavart’s house in January 2020 to threaten him,” he said.