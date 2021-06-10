STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Master Plan 2041: A development roadmap for the future

DDA’s Master Plan of Delhi 2041 facilitates the national capital’s development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired progress

Published: 10th June 2021

Delhi summer

Representational Image. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MASTER PLAN OF DELHI 2041

According to the draft, the MPD 2041 is a ‘strategic’ and ‘enabling’ framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon lessons learnt from the implementation of previous plans

Vision For 2041: Foster a Sustainable, Liveable and Vibrant Delhi

Become an environmentally sustainable city that provides a healthy environment for its citizens and is adaptable towards addressing impacts of climate change.

Develop a future-ready city that offers good quality, affordable and safe living environment with efficient mobility systems.

Emerge as a dynamic place for economic, creative and cultural development.

2.9 cr the estimated population of Delhi in 2041

Key Focus Areas for MPD 2041

A look at the guiding principles for the planned growth of the city for next 20 years

