Delhi Master Plan 2041: A development roadmap for the future
DDA’s Master Plan of Delhi 2041 facilitates the national capital’s development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired progress
Published: 10th June 2021 04:02 AM | Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:13 AM | A+A A-
MASTER PLAN OF DELHI 2041
According to the draft, the MPD 2041 is a ‘strategic’ and ‘enabling’ framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon lessons learnt from the implementation of previous plans
Vision For 2041: Foster a Sustainable, Liveable and Vibrant Delhi
Become an environmentally sustainable city that provides a healthy environment for its citizens and is adaptable towards addressing impacts of climate change.
Develop a future-ready city that offers good quality, affordable and safe living environment with efficient mobility systems.
Emerge as a dynamic place for economic, creative and cultural development.
2.9 cr the estimated population of Delhi in 2041
Key Focus Areas for MPD 2041
A look at the guiding principles for the planned growth of the city for next 20 years