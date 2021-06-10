Delhi Master Plan 2041: A development roadmap for the future

By Express News Service

DDA’s Master Plan of Delhi 2041 facilitates the national capital’s development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired progress

MASTER PLAN OF DELHI 2041

According to the draft, the MPD 2041 is a ‘strategic’ and ‘enabling’ framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon lessons learnt from the implementation of previous plans

Vision For 2041: Foster a Sustainable, Liveable and Vibrant Delhi

Become an environmentally sustainable city that provides a healthy environment for its citizens and is adaptable towards addressing impacts of climate change.

Develop a future-ready city that offers good quality, affordable and safe living environment with efficient mobility systems.

Emerge as a dynamic place for economic, creative and cultural development.

2.9 cr the estimated population of Delhi in 2041

Key Focus Areas for MPD 2041

A look at the guiding principles for the planned growth of the city for next 20 years