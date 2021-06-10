Delhi Master Plan: Three new provisions to drive inclusive growth, retain green-blue features

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure inclusive development and improve built or natural environment, three significant provisions—vertical mixing, tradable floor area ratio or transfer development right (TDR), and green-blue factor have been incorporated in the Master Plan of Delhi 2041.

“Educational and community facilities along with commercial activities on the ground floor are allowed,” said Leenu Sahgal, Commissioner (planning), DDA.

One of the reasons for introducing vertical mixing is to reduce vulnerability to pandemics. According to officials, the coronavirus outbreak had prompted DDA to add the concept of mixed use development and vertical mixing.

“Mixed use development and vertical mixing of compatible uses within plots shall be promoted in the city, facilitating availability of all services, work centres and homes within close vicinity of each other. This will facilitate self-sufficient isolation zones as required,” says the document.

Mixed use development will also lead to reduction in trip lengths, vibrant and safer public areas, it further reads.

Vertical mixing (mixed-use development) facilitates compatible uses—combination of different facilities or services—within the same building or a plot.

Generally, the lower floors contain commercial set-ups such as retail stores and the upper floors are kept for private use—offices, residential units or guest houses.

Under the vertical mixing provision, parks, hospitals, health facilities, university campuses, fuel stations and penal facilities of any kind will not be permitted.

The provision of green-blue factor (BGF) aims to ensure and maintain desired levels of green and blue elements in new development projects.

Under the TDR policy, unutilised FAR is allowed to be used at other sites, which means exchange. However, TDR can be utilised only in TDR receiving areas identified in the MPD.

“TDR shall only be awarded where land/development rights are forfeited for a public purpose such as provision of essential infrastructure, regeneration of historic sites, housing for urban poor, etc. TDR shall be awarded in the form of a certificate, issued by the DDA,” said an official.

GREENER DELHI