For indigenous artists and Covid resources

Initiated from a WhatsApp group comprising 250+ Delhi-NCR entrepreneurs in April, Mission Oxygen has already procured and distributed over 6,000 oxygen concentrators; their current funding goal is `50 crore. To achieve this goal, and assist patients in getting critical medical care, Ojas Art teamed up with Mission Oxygen (Democracy People Foundation).

“I learnt about Mission Oxygen online in April, and I was motivated to help them,” says Ojas Art Director Anubhav Nath, whose gallery kickstarted the fundraiser in the last week of May. While celebrities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Soha Ali Khan, came forward to support Mission Oxygen, Ojas Art has put 60 artworks by eight stalwart of tribal and indigenous art forms. The line-up consists of Warli art by Amit Mahadev Dombhare and Sadashiv Jivya Mashe, Pattachittra by Anwar Chitrakar, Madhubani/Mithila by Santosh Kumar Das, Gond art by Bhajju Shyam and Mayank Shyam, and Bhil by Lado Bai and Sher Singh Bheel.

Bhil art by Sher Singh Bheel

“We wanted to make sure that the initiative is a representation of different art forms. This is not the first time we are working with these artists, who are the best in their categories. We have sold some works and are getting more inquiries. Twenty five per cent of the revenue generated will go to Mission Oxygen, and the rest to these artists,” he adds.

Starting price of the artworks is a modest Rs 10,000, and 80 per cent of these works are for less than Rs 50,000 INR; majority belonging to the Rs 10,000- Rs 35,000 range. A certificate of authenticity will accompany each artwork that will be rolled and shipped rolled. If purchased in India, there is an additional GST of 12 per cent, but no additional shipping charges within India. There are no additional taxes for overseas purchases, but shipping charges will be in the range of USD 100.

“If someone buys the artwork in Delhi, we can even have it framed. But, if purchased from Mumbai, it can be framed but then they have to pay the shipping charges,” he says. Last year too, Ojas Art had worked on two initiatives to help people reeling under effects of the pandemic. “First, we associated with ArtMatters (Teamwork Fine Art Society) to support marginalised artist communities, and benefited nearly 1,000 artisans across the country.

Second, we did a special exhibition on Maps of India to help the children of Salaam Baalak Trust. A percentage of the proceeds went towards their mental health programme. Mission Oxygen is our first initiative of the year, and we are in talks for doing two more initiatives. We are looking at more online/ Internet based models and ideas.”

Considering times are tough, it is essential to support the arts and the artists, sans which we will lose out on a rich part of our aesthetic traditions, feels Nath. “Through this exhibition, we seek your support in raising resources for Mission Oxygen and patronage for the artists,” he concludes.

