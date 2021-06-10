STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Master Plan of Delhi sets target of ‘no private vehicles’ in capital by 2041

The Plan envisages Delhi to achieve a modal split of 80:20 in favor of public and shared transport.

Published: 10th June 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Master Plan of Delhi 2041 aims to reduce private vehicle to zero and increase public transportation in the national capital in next 20 years.

The Plan envisages Delhi to achieve a modal split of 80:20 in favor of public and shared transport.

This will require a 1% increase in the public and shared mode trips every year and an equal reduction in private vehicular trips, it says. 

The proposal to achieve the target include improved regional and local connectivity, better transport infrastructure, shifting to shared mobilities, parking management and creating space for walking and cycling to the make the roads safer for pedestrians and reduce vehicular pollution.

It also proposes extension of arterial roads to improve high-speed connectivity to/from important regional destinations and decongest traffic within the city.

  • Extending the northern range of Urban Extension Road (UER II) -Tikri Kalan borde– Rohini – Bawana Narela – Ramzanpur to Loni- Baghpat Expressway in Ghaziabad to facilitate freight movement, establish connectivity between residential areas of outer Delhi and the upcoming Tronica City and Rajnagar in Ghaziabad. 

  • The extension of Urban Extension Road II also aims to decongest NH-1 (GT Road), Outer Ring Road, Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge, by providing alternate route to connect Sonipat with Ghaziabad (Sonipat–Narela–Kundli–Alipore–Loni–Shahdara). 

  • The southern range of proposed UER II Dwarka  to Tughlakhabad will be extended to Noida-Greater Noida expressway (as per site feasibility) to facilitate freight movement through air, rail and road providing direct connectivity between IGI Airport and Jewar airport, Noida 

  • The Bahadurgarh to Bijwasan route has been proposed to extend to HUDA City Center Metro Station via Dhundhera and Gurugram Sector-18 (Udyog Vihar) for seamless connectivity between the industrial areas of Gurugram with Delhi and the upcoming Bahadurgarh Industrial Area. It also aims to improve access to Bijwasan Railway Station from Dwarka, land pooling zones and Gurugram. 

  • The MPD 2041 also emphasises on electric mobility and Trans-oriented Development Plan, which was also proposed in the plan 2021. Under the TOD, the aim is to bring land and transport together by creating residential and job sectors closed and improving walkablity, last mile connectivity and public transport. 

  • Certain corridors will be identified and developed as ‘Cyling Highways’ facilitating long distance active travel across the city. The Plan also suggested Green Mobility Corridors for creating exclusive pedestrian and cycling pathways along natural drains and the Yamuna river. In addition, these corridors will also connect cultural hubs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Master Plan of Delhi Master Plan of Delhi 2041
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp