Master Plan of Delhi sets target of ‘no private vehicles’ in capital by 2041

NEW DELHI: The Master Plan of Delhi 2041 aims to reduce private vehicle to zero and increase public transportation in the national capital in next 20 years.
The Plan envisages Delhi to achieve a modal split of 80:20 in favor of public and shared transport.
This will require a 1% increase in the public and shared mode trips every year and an equal reduction in private vehicular trips, it says.
The proposal to achieve the target include improved regional and local connectivity, better transport infrastructure, shifting to shared mobilities, parking management and creating space for walking and cycling to the make the roads safer for pedestrians and reduce vehicular pollution.
It also proposes extension of arterial roads to improve high-speed connectivity to/from important regional destinations and decongest traffic within the city.
Extending the northern range of Urban Extension Road (UER II) -Tikri Kalan borde– Rohini – Bawana Narela – Ramzanpur to Loni- Baghpat Expressway in Ghaziabad to facilitate freight movement, establish connectivity between residential areas of outer Delhi and the upcoming Tronica City and Rajnagar in Ghaziabad.
The extension of Urban Extension Road II also aims to decongest NH-1 (GT Road), Outer Ring Road, Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge, by providing alternate route to connect Sonipat with Ghaziabad (Sonipat–Narela–Kundli–Alipore–Loni–Shahdara).
The southern range of proposed UER II Dwarka to Tughlakhabad will be extended to Noida-Greater Noida expressway (as per site feasibility) to facilitate freight movement through air, rail and road providing direct connectivity between IGI Airport and Jewar airport, Noida
The Bahadurgarh to Bijwasan route has been proposed to extend to HUDA City Center Metro Station via Dhundhera and Gurugram Sector-18 (Udyog Vihar) for seamless connectivity between the industrial areas of Gurugram with Delhi and the upcoming Bahadurgarh Industrial Area. It also aims to improve access to Bijwasan Railway Station from Dwarka, land pooling zones and Gurugram.
The MPD 2041 also emphasises on electric mobility and Trans-oriented Development Plan, which was also proposed in the plan 2021. Under the TOD, the aim is to bring land and transport together by creating residential and job sectors closed and improving walkablity, last mile connectivity and public transport.
Certain corridors will be identified and developed as ‘Cyling Highways’ facilitating long distance active travel across the city. The Plan also suggested Green Mobility Corridors for creating exclusive pedestrian and cycling pathways along natural drains and the Yamuna river. In addition, these corridors will also connect cultural hubs.