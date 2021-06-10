Master Plan of Delhi sets target of ‘no private vehicles’ in capital by 2041

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Master Plan of Delhi 2041 aims to reduce private vehicle to zero and increase public transportation in the national capital in next 20 years.

The Plan envisages Delhi to achieve a modal split of 80:20 in favor of public and shared transport.

This will require a 1% increase in the public and shared mode trips every year and an equal reduction in private vehicular trips, it says.

The proposal to achieve the target include improved regional and local connectivity, better transport infrastructure, shifting to shared mobilities, parking management and creating space for walking and cycling to the make the roads safer for pedestrians and reduce vehicular pollution.

It also proposes extension of arterial roads to improve high-speed connectivity to/from important regional destinations and decongest traffic within the city.