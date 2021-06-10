Trio arrested from Bihar for cylinder fraud

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three men engaged in duping people on the pretext of providing them oxygen cylinders were arrested from Bihar, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. After arresting Gopal Kumar (20), Rohit Kumar (21) and Sanjeet Chaudhary (22) on Monday, the police claimed to have worked out 11 such cases registered at different police stations across the city.

All the three accused operated from their native place in Bihar’s Nalanda district. They took money on the pretext of supplying oxygen cylinders but never delivered them. According to the police, the amount used to be transferred to the bank accounts of people belonging to the economically weaker section of the society. The accused had paid them Rs 500 each for documents of their bank accounts.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “To unearth the conspiracy and bust the syndicate committing the offence, a dedicated team was constituted and sent to Nalanda in Bihar.”