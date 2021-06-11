STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir opens free COVID vaccine camp for Delhi residents

Published: 11th June 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The MP of East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, on Thursday opened a free vaccination camp at his Jagriti Enclave office in the Trans-Yamuna area.

The cricketer-turned-politician aims to vaccinate 10,000 people. According to his office, arrangements have been put in place to administer 300 Covid jabs each day.

The BJP MP plans to open more such facilities as city residents, especially in the 18 to 44 age group,  continue to struggle for vaccines, said his office.

Gambhir said he set up the camp due to the “vaccine crisis” in the city.  

“We have to put everything on the line to get out of this crisis. I along with my team and the (Gautam Gambhir Foundation) foundation have been contributing as much as we could to get people out of distress. There have been several requests for vaccination and it was overwhelming to see many people unable to afford the jab,” said the MP.

He added that he is tying up with hospitals to provide vaccination with proper guidelines and the cost would be borne by GGF. 

“We want to make our Prime Minister’s vision of complete vaccination come true and we encourage all Delhiites to come forward and get the jab. This is the only way towards a better and safer India,” he said. 

The MP’s foundation primarily supports the children of martyrs. It also runs ‘Jan Rasoi’ (community kitchen), where lunch is served at Rs 1.

Following the oxygen crisis, Gambhir also distributed Covid management medicines and oxygen concentrators and cylinders for free.

