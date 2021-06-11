STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them, alleges Delhi deputy CM Sisodia

Sisodia also said that the BJP has become 'Bharatiya Jhagda Party', following the Centre's objection to the Delhi government's doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the Centre of "abusing" some governments instead of supporting them.

"The Centre does not have any other job apart from abusing some state governments. The whole central government and the BJP is targeting CMs of three-four states. The Centre only works after the Supreme Court raps them," he alleged during an online briefing.

Sisodia said people have become "fed up" of such a government which only "abuses" state governments.

"People elected the Bharatiya Janata Party and not 'Bharatiya Jhagda Party'. Please don't become Bharatiya Jhagda Party. They should work with state governments. Instead of interfering in their work.They should support the state governments in their initiative of nation building," he stressed.

