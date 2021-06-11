Cruel Summer on Amazon

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video will premiere the psychological thriller series Cruel Summer from August 6. Cruel Summer is a teen drama series that takes place over three summers in the 90s. Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) is the most popular girl in the fictional city of Skylin, Texas.

After she goes missing, Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia), a nerdy, awkward teenager, takes over her life. However, Kate returns and accuses Jeanette of witnessing her abduction but not reporting it, making her the most despised person in America.

Max Winkler directed and executive produced the pilot. The 10-part series was acquired by Amazon from Freeform. The cast also features Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano and Sarah Drew.