Delhi adds 305 Covid cases and 44 deaths, recoveries continue to outnumber infections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital added 44 more Covid-19 deaths and 305 new cases on Thursday with a positivity of 0.41 per cent. Around 560 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours as the recoveries again outnumbered fresh infections.

Forty-four more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,748, the latest health bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stands at 1.73 per cent. As many as 75,133 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 53,266 RT-PCR/ CBNAAT/TrueNat tests while the rest were rapid antigen tests. Out of 24,126 beds in city hospitals, 21,806 are vacant.

The number of active cases stands at 4,212, down from 4,511 a day ago. Nearly 1,369 patients are in home isolation, a decline from Wednesday’s figure of 1,795, the bulletin on Thursday said. The cumulative cases stand at 14,30,433, and over 14.01 lakh people have recovered from the infection till now, the bulletin said.

As many as 48,022 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 22,485 who were administered the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated. As many as 58,29,167 people have been inoculated till now, including 13,63,163 who have been administered both the doses. Delhi had reported 231 cases, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate falling to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday. The fatalities on that day stood at 36.