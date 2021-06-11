STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi adds 305 Covid cases and 44 deaths, recoveries continue to outnumber infections

The national capital added 44 more Covid-19 deaths and 305 new cases on Thursday with a positivity of 0.41 per cent.

Published: 11th June 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a labourer at a construction site in Delhi on Thursday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital added 44 more Covid-19 deaths and 305 new cases on Thursday with a positivity of 0.41 per cent. Around 560 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours as the recoveries again outnumbered fresh infections.

Forty-four more people  succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,748, the latest health bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stands at 1.73  per cent. As many as 75,133 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 53,266 RT-PCR/ CBNAAT/TrueNat tests while the rest were rapid antigen tests. Out of 24,126 beds in city  hospitals, 21,806 are vacant.

The number of active cases stands at 4,212, down from 4,511 a day ago. Nearly 1,369  patients are in home isolation, a decline from Wednesday’s figure of 1,795, the bulletin on Thursday said.  The cumulative cases stand at 14,30,433, and over 14.01 lakh people have recovered from the infection till now, the  bulletin said.

As many as 48,022 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 22,485 who were administered the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated. As many as 58,29,167 people have been inoculated till now, including 13,63,163 who have been administered both the doses. Delhi had reported 231  cases, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate falling to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday. The fatalities on that day stood at 36.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp