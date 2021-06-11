STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government to establish its first smog tower by August 15 near Connaught Place

The height of this tower is around 25 meter, it has a capacity of air purification of 1000 cubic meters per second.

Published: 11th June 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai inspects the smog tower being built at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi government will establish its first smog tower by August 15 in Central Delhi to control pollution in the air when required, informed Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.  

Delhi minister Rai who inspected the ongoing work of the smog tower at the Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place said that this ambitious project will be completed within 15th August this year and then the experts will study the outcomes of this tower. 

According to the government is making this tower on a pilot basis and based on the success of this work similar towers will be built across the capital to tackle air pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, IIT Mumbai, NBCC and Tata Project are also working jointly to build this smog tower which is costing Rs 20 crores.

“This is an ambitious project of the Delhi government and we are looking forward to the success of this project. The Delhi government wants to finish this tower by 15th August this year. The work has been delayed due to the second wave of the COVID pandemic but I have directed to escalate the work” said Rai.

The height of this tower is around 25 meter, it has a capacity of air purification of 1000 cubic meters per second. The Delhi pollution control committee (DPCC) of the state government is the nodal authority of making this tower.

Rai said that China has such smog towers but the technology of this tower is different. The towers of China take the polluted air from the bottom and emits the purified air from the top. But this tower works in the opposite direction. 

To benefit an area of 1 square km

The 25-metre-high tower has around 40 wings and will emit purified air at 10 meters above the ground. The effect of this air will be till 1 square km area.

This tower will also help get rid of PM 10 and PM 2.5 particles.
 

