Delhi: Rain likely to bring some respite from heat on Friday

NEW DELHI: The national capital can expect light to moderate intensity rain or thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday, and light to very light rain or thundershowers from June 14 to 16. The weather department IMD predicted cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle in the city on Friday.

As per the IMD, some relief is likely around the corner for Delhi.

The agency has forecast formation of a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal on Friday which is expected to become stronger and move in the west-northwest direction.

Under its influence and remnants, “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over northwest India, excluding Rajasthan, during June 12 to 14,” an IMD forecast states.

As per private weather forecasting agency Skymet, the rain and thundershower spells may prolong for 4-5 days.

“A low-pressure area is expected to form soon over the Bay of Bengal and strengthen further in the subsequent 24 hours. This feature will have a deep layer of easterly winds across Indo Gangetic plains penetrating up to Delhi from 12th June onward,” it stated.

The maximum temperature in the Delhi settled at 39.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday while the minimum temperature was at 29 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 47 per cent at 5.30 pm. Delhi’s AQI stood at 214 at 7.05 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.