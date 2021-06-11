STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi skill university to enrol 6,000 students in first round of admission process

The varsity will focus on honing students' talent and building skills, it said. DSEU will conduct an aptitude test in December-January based on which students will be enrolled.

College Students

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Officials of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will visit schools to admit children to skill development programmes and will enrol 6,000 students in the first round of the process, an official statement said on Friday.

The university will admit 6,000 students, of which 4,500 will join diploma courses and 1,500 children will join degree courses, according to the statement. It has 12 job-oriented bachelor programmes like B.A in Digital Media, B.A in Business Management, B.A in Data Analytics and B.A in Aesthetics and Beauty, etc.

Companies like HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy, Tech Mahindra and Hero are DSEU's industry partners.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with the principals of Delhi government schools and DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neeharika Vohra and MLA Atishi via videoconferencing on Friday.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, said, "The admission process of the university will be such that DSEU (officials) will go to schools to enrol all those children who want to take up skill learning." "DSEU will focus on conducting a 360-degree assessment. While most universities continue with the old practice of admitting students on the basis of grade lists, DSEU will be the first university in India that will focus on the overall interest, talent and mindset for entrepreneurship.

"Such practice is new in India but not unpopular abroad," he said. Sisodia said the university will cater to all those children who want to take up skill development and entrepreneurship courses.

In the coming years, DSEU will add immense value to the market and create a pool of individuals who will not only be job seekers but job providers, he said.

"DSEU will provide the provision of internship and apprenticeships in different industries 50 per cent of the time. If a child studies tourism, they can be attached to a tourism company. DSEU will provide a sense of security, confidence and dignity," he added.

In 2019, the Delhi government had launched an entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in state-run schools for students of classes 9-12.

Delhi Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University DSEU
