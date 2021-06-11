Infrastructure works for medical oxygen in full swing across Delhi: CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the progress made in medical oxygen storage capacity of Delhi.

“Delhi government is rapidly making arrangements in case a third wave comes. In the second wave, the biggest challenge was shortage of medical oxygen, because of which people to struggle a lot,” said Kejriwal while visiting a 57 metric tonne oxygen storage and generation centre in Siraspur.

“All over Delhi, facilities for generation and storage of oxygen are being created,” added the chief minister.

“We have already installed three oxygen storage plants of 57 MT each till now. Work done on war footing. Grateful to all those who made it happen,”

Kejriwal tweeted later.

The Delhi government is buying 25 oxygen tankers and putting up 64 oxygen plants in the next few weeks to ensure the city does not face another oxygen crisis as it did during the second wave, the chief minister had said last week.

It is also creating an oxygen storage capacity of 420 tonnes to meet any future needs.

The government is also in talks with the IGL for setting up of a 150-tonne oxygen production plant, the chief minister had said.

According to the state government, oxygen facilities are being created at various places and 19 plants are scheduled to be inaugurated in the next few days.

During the second wave of the pandemic, shortage of medical oxygen had resulted in deaths of critically ill Covid patients across the national capital and exposed the Delhi government’s lack of preparation.

Earlier, the state government had set up a four-member medical expert panel to inspect and disburse `5 lakh as medical assistance to all those families who lost their relatives to oxygen crisis.With agency inputs