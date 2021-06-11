Students express relief, parents and teachers welcome Delhi government’s decision of cancelling exams

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students, parents and schools teachers welcomed the decision to cancel the class IX and XI exams.

“Delhi goverement has once again stood for students’ safety and healthy. We are relieved because exams amid this second wave of Covid was not possible and safe for students,” said Vikrant, a class IX student of Government Boys School, RK Puram.

Mohammad Yasar, a class IX student of GD Salwan school, Karol Bagh, said, “Our school conducted the final exams when the schools were reopened for a brief time in February. I just want to say that the students who will be assessed on the basis of mid-term exams or assignments should be assessed without any bias and favourtism.”

A class XI student of Sarvodya Bal Vidhyala, said, “I am so relieved. Even if the school had called us for exams, my parents would have not allowed me to step out of house. I hope we will be promoted without any favourtism.”

Gulshan Talwar, a parent, said, “Children’s health is more important than education. They will study only if they live.”

Sant Ram, a teacher and member of Government School Teacher Association, West Delhi, welcomed the decision and said, “In the present scenario, it’s the best option as safety of students is our top priority. We have enough record with us to assess his skills through online exams, tests etc.”