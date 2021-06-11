STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Students express relief, parents and teachers welcome Delhi government’s decision of cancelling exams

Gulshan Talwar, a parent, said, “Children’s health is more important than education. They will study only if they live.”

Published: 11th June 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students, parents and schools teachers welcomed the decision to cancel the class IX and XI exams.

“Delhi goverement has once again stood for students’ safety and healthy. We are relieved because exams amid this second wave of Covid was not possible and safe for students,” said Vikrant, a class IX student of Government Boys School, RK Puram. 

Mohammad Yasar, a class IX student of GD Salwan school, Karol Bagh, said, “Our school conducted the final exams when the schools were reopened for a brief time in February. I just want to say that the students who will be assessed on the basis of mid-term exams or assignments should be assessed without any bias and favourtism.”

A class XI student of Sarvodya Bal Vidhyala, said, “I am so relieved. Even if the school had called us for exams, my parents would have not allowed me to step out of house. I hope we will be promoted without any favourtism.” 

Gulshan Talwar, a parent, said, “Children’s health is more important than education. They will study only if they live.”

Sant Ram, a teacher and member of Government School Teacher Association, West Delhi, welcomed the decision and said, “In the present scenario, it’s the best option as safety of students is our top priority. We have enough record with us to assess his skills through online exams, tests etc.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi School Exams
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp