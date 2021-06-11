The dark lord

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The BMW X7 is a massive luxury SUV that stands as the flagship product in BMW’s SUV line-up. With the limited edition Dark Shadow version, BMW has taken its appeal up by a couple of notches by giving it a classy dark touch that brings out its sporty nature.

Finished in a special Frozen Arctic Grey Metallic paint and further accentuated by the M Sport Package the BMW X7 M50d also gets the new Laserlights, 22- inch M light alloy wheels finished in Jet-Black Matt paint.

Interiors

The X7 has always boasted of a spacious cabin that is all about comfort, freedom and functionality. In the Dark Shadow Edition, the six-seater configuration along with two captain-style seats in the second row ensures that the third row also benefits from additional space.

Key BMW individual touches include the Merino Full Leather upholstery finished in a two tone night blue/black combination, a night blue roof liner with an Alcantara finish, Nappa leather on the upper part of the instrument cluster, aluminium inlays and a piano black finish on the centre console. This premium SUV also gets a large Sky Lounge Panoramic sunroof that extends all the way to the third row.

Creature comforts include five-zone air conditioning, soft close doors and a host of connected features including BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging and Wireless Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto. The modern cockpit includes 3D Navigation and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display as well as a 12.3-inch control display. The Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers ensures that you get the very best out of your desired soundtrack as you cruise around in this mean machine.

Performance

The car is powered by 2993 cc three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine which produces an output of 400 hp and a maximum torque of 760 Nm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds. The superior engine performance is accompanied by the awesome sound of the M Sport exhaust system. The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission has almost imperceptible gearshifts that offers an engaging drive experience. Expect multiple drive modes including Eco and Pro mode.

The M Sport differential and a model-specific chassis set-up to sharpen the car’s agility and steering precision come as standard on this model. In addition to that, you get a host of electronically controlled features that include ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/ Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.

The BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition is priced at Rs 2,02,00,000

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)

LIMITED EDITION

With only 500 units of the Dark Shadow Edition set to be produced and available only through BMW’s online shop, this variant of the X7 is a definite collector’s item