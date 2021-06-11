STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

The dark lord

The BMW X7 is a massive luxury SUV that stands as the flagship product in BMW’s SUV line-up.

Published: 11th June 2021 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The BMW X7 is a massive luxury SUV that stands as the flagship product in BMW’s SUV line-up. With the limited edition Dark Shadow version, BMW has taken its appeal up by a couple of notches by giving it a classy dark touch that brings out its sporty nature.

Finished in a special Frozen Arctic Grey Metallic paint and further accentuated by the M Sport Package the BMW X7 M50d also gets the new Laserlights, 22- inch M light alloy wheels finished in Jet-Black Matt paint.

Interiors
The X7 has always boasted of a spacious cabin that is all about comfort, freedom and functionality. In the Dark Shadow Edition, the six-seater configuration along with two captain-style seats in the second row ensures that the third row also benefits from additional space.

Key BMW individual touches include the Merino Full Leather upholstery finished in a two tone night blue/black combination, a night blue roof liner with an Alcantara finish, Nappa leather on the upper part of the instrument cluster, aluminium inlays and a piano black finish on the centre console. This premium SUV also gets a large Sky Lounge Panoramic sunroof that extends all the way to the third row.

Creature comforts include five-zone air conditioning, soft close doors and a host of connected features including BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging and Wireless Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto. The modern cockpit includes 3D Navigation and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display as well as a 12.3-inch control display. The Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers ensures that you get the very best out of your desired soundtrack as you cruise around in this mean machine.

Performance
The car is powered by 2993 cc three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine which produces an output of 400 hp and a maximum torque of 760 Nm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds. The superior engine performance is accompanied by the awesome sound of the M Sport exhaust system. The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission has almost imperceptible gearshifts that offers an engaging drive experience. Expect multiple drive modes including Eco and Pro mode.

The M Sport differential and a model-specific chassis set-up to sharpen the car’s agility and steering precision come as standard on this model. In addition to that, you get a host of electronically controlled features that include ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/ Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.

The BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition is priced at Rs 2,02,00,000

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)

LIMITED EDITION
With only 500 units of the Dark Shadow Edition set to be produced and available only through BMW’s online shop, this variant of the X7 is a definite collector’s item

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp