AAP govt-Centre battle heats up over door delivery scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the central government should work with the states rather than “fighting” with them. “The country will progress when 130 crore people, all the state governments and the Centre work together as Team India. Abusing so much is not good,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In response to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s allegations over the AAP government’s ‘door delivery of ration’ scheme, the chief minister said in a tweet, “Today people want to see such a leadership at the Centre which, instead of abusing and fighting the state governments all day, takes everyone along”.

Kejriwal had on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the doorstep ration delivery scheme by his government was stalled by the Centre. He appealed to him to allow its implementation in the national interest. Later in the day Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia responded to the allegations of the Union minister and said several problems faced by Delhi, including medical oxygen shortage and blockage of doorstep delivery of ration, are because of the BJP-led central government.

“They said oxygen supply was not done properly by the states but everyone knows who was responsible for the mess. It was after the Supreme Court intervened that the situation was brought under control. Students wanted board exams to be cancelled but after the Supreme Court came in the picture, the government said they are cancelling the exams,” the deputy CM said. The entire central government and BJP are targeting chief ministers of three-four states. Sometimes, they abuse the West Bengal CM, sometimes Delhi CM and sometimes they fight with the Jharkhand CM, said Sisodia.