Covaxin supply issues in Delhi addressed: HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday stated that grievances of people here in the age group of 18-44 years who had received first dose of Covaxin and were finding it difficult to get its second dose have been addressed to a large extent and no further orders are required.

The court disposed of the three pleas filed by persons who were finding it difficult to get the second dose of Covaxin after getting the first jab as they have been fully vaccinated now.

The court was informed by the Delhi government that after 40,000 doses, now an additional quantity of 20,000 doses of Covaxin has been procured for the 18-44 years age group from a special quota to administer a second dose of the vaccine.

Noting the submissions, the judge said, “This in my view will take care of the grievances of the petitioners. No further orders are called for and the petitions are disposed of.”