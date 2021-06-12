STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi unlock: Salons, weekly markets likely to reopen from next week 

Phased reopening of Delhi had started with allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31, in view of declining numbers of coronavirus cases and positivity rate.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Covid situation improving in Delhi, authorities are expected to give more relaxations and allow the reopening of salons and weekly markets from next week, sources claimed on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week announced the reopening of markets, malls and Delhi Metro services among other relaxations, saying more activities would be allowed if the Covid situation continued to improve in the city.

"There is a likelihood of the Delhi government announcing more relaxations like reopening salons and weekly markets from next week. Reopening of cinema halls, gyms and allowing dining at restaurants are also under consideration," a source claimed.

Phased reopening of Delhi had started with allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31, in view of declining numbers of coronavirus cases and positivity rate. The Covid situation has improved significantly since then with fewer infections and deaths reported by the Health bulletins of the Delhi government.

According to the Health bulletin on Saturday, Delhi reported 213 fresh COVID cases with 0.3 positivity rate in the last 24 hours. Also, the number of deaths came down to 25. There were 414 COVID-19 cases with 0.5 per cent positivity rate and 60 fatalities last Saturday.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry(CTI) has demanded the reopening of salons and gyms from June 14. In an online meeting of salon owners and gym operators, organised by CTI, they demanded reopening of the gyms and salons, said chairman of CTI Brijesh Goyal.

He said the CTI has also written to the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) urging them to allow the reopening of salons and gyms as these sectors provide a livelihood to nearly 15 lakh people.

