STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Covid-19: Two private hospitals in Delhi to give Sputnik V jabs by end of this week

An official of Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital also said it will start administering Sputnik V jabs within this week.

Published: 13th June 2021 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

The second consignment of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad,

Sputnik V vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Apollo Hospitals and Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Delhi will start administering Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to people by the end of this week, officials said on Sunday.

The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at Rs 1,145 per dose.

"Apollo Hospitals are going to roll out the vaccine for the general public in Delhi by the end of the week," an official said.

An official of Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital also said it will start administering Sputnik V jabs within this week.

After Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved by the government for use in India.

The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is Rs 1,410 per dose.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country, has been importing the shots from Russia.

Over a period of time, the vaccine is also going to be manufactured in India.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India Covid 19 Second Wave COVID 19 pandemic Sputnik V Covid 19 Vaccine Fighting Covid
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp