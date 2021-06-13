STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 50 shanties of Rohingya refugees gutted in fire in Delhi; no casualty

The incident took place on Saturday and the fire department received information about it around 11.55 pm, a senior fire official said.

A boy seen collecting remains after a major fire destroyed about 50 shanties in the Rohingya Refugee Camp near Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi on Sunday

A boy seen collecting remains after a major fire destroyed about 50 shanties in the Rohingya Refugee Camp near Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 50 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp near Kalindi Kunj Metro station in south east Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the fire, the official said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot near Kalindi Kunj Metro station, Madanpur Khadar.

The fire was brought under control around 3 am, the official said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the fire at the Rohingya camp was received at Kalindi Kunj police station.

Police reached the spot in Kanchan Kunj, Madanpur Khadar.

Later, the fire was brought under control, a senior police officer said.

"Fifty-six shanties, housing around 270 Rohingya refugees, were gutted in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and appropriate legal action is being taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

