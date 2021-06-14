Admission tension: Delhi students now face ambiguity as CBSE yet to come up with evaluation policy

Gayathri Mani By

The central govt ended the uncertainty and cancelled the Class 12 board exams much to the relief of lakhs of students.

However, the students are now again facing ambiguity over the undergraduate (UG) admissions.

While CBSE is yet to come up with a policy to declare Class XII results, several major universities like DU that conduct UG admissions on basis of 12th marks, are waiting for a decision on whether to take admissions on basis of cut-offs or select students via an entrance test.

The Centre may implement the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to streamline the process. Gayathri Mani asks students, teachers and principals their view on the whole admission conundrum

Niharika Chaudhary, student, Bhawan Vidyalaya School, Chandigarh

I will prefer entrance exams because genuinely we (Class 12 students) were focused more on board exams and less on the pre-boards as the scores don’t count towards the final result.

During online tests, many students cheated and scored high percentages.

Also not every student, especially those in government schools, had the opportunity and resources for online classes.

In such a situation, entrance test is an option for fair and transparent admission process.

The government should come up with proper infrastructure for safety of students and take a decision quickly on conducting entrance test.

Many top colleges who conduct entrance-based admissions have already announced dates and syllabus.

They have a remotely proctored test system where the students can give online test and are monitored by invigilators to avoid cheating.

It is, however, not an option for everyone as digital infrastructure is not strong in our country yet. So, the government should take a decision quickly and give us ample time to prepare.

Deepak, student, DAV Public School, Sec-7, Rohini

Entrance exams should be conducted because merit-based admissions will be biased and many students will loose opportunity to join good colleges.

The Class 12 results will be declared based on our internal marks and pre-boards results and the marking is with the schools.

They will manipulate and give grace marks to all students and everyone will get high percentage.

People might start saying that while first the students protested to cancel exams, now they want to give an entrance test.

The students protested then because the Covid-19 cases were at the peak and students were not ready mentally and scared of coronavirus.

The cases are under control.

So, I think the government should take a decision and conduct entrance test soon, online or offline, before the cases increase or third wave comes.

It should also vaccinate students who turned 18 now.

PC Joshi, Acting Vice Chancellor, Delhi University

In my personal opinion, common entrance tests will be a better option and fair for all the students given the current situation.

It is okay even if the admissions get a little delayed.

The top priority is the safety of students as the Covid-19 situation is unpredictable and the third wave is also expected. How can the entrance test be conducted if the cases increase again?

We are waiting for the Ministry of Education (MoE) to take a final call on the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

If this is implemented this year then there is no problem as we will get an all India-level merit list to conduct the admissions.

However, in case the CUCET is not implemented this year then we will have to go with our traditional way of conducting admissions based on cut-offs generated out of the board results.

Delhi University admissions are very important.

We will ensure that in whatever pattern the admissions will be conducted, it will be objective, transparent and fair for all the students applying to the varsity.

If we need to come up with a formula to decide the cut-offs, we will put the matter before the standing and admission committee for a discussion and will come up with a solution for a fair and transparent admission process.

Further, we believe that the CBSE will come up with a satisfactory criteria to evaluate the Class 12 students and declare the final results.

We are waiting for the Centre’s decision on whther the admissions will be based on students’ mark or it will be entrance-based. I think things will get clear in the next 10 days.

Pankaj Garg, former academic council member, DU and professor at Rajdhani College, DU

It is very hard to say anything on this till the CBSE declares its criteria/policy for marking the Class XII students this year.

Earlier, boards exams were conducted across India for class XII and there was a uniformity in exams and transparency in the results. But, with the elimination of board exams this year, the results will be declared based on internal marks, pre-boards and midterm exams and there will no longer be any transparency.

Schools will give grace marks to show good results and to upgrade their school’s name. There’s also a fear that some will even start making money by giving higher marks.

In 2017, a committee was set up in the DU for conducting entrance examinations for UG courses.

The state boards give high marks to students in board exams due to which many genuine students from the CBSE board could not get admissions due to high cut-offs.

The purpose of the committee was to come up with a recommendation on whether entrance exams should be held or not.

I was part of the committee and we submitted recommendations that the entrance exams should be conducted first for some subjects on a pilot basis to see the results but the varsity did not listen.

If the varsity had taken our recommendation into consideration at that time, they would be in a position today to say whether the idea of entrance exams would be successful or not.

Also, the common entrance test is in the New Education Policy and the government will try to implement it this year.

If it is implemented then the value of the CBSE board will no longer be considered.

However, conducting entrance exams amid the pandemic will also be not fair. There is a lot of uncertainty, so the CBSE should announce its policy on declaring results without further delay.

Then, the UGC should come up with a criteria for the admissions and should draft a policy and send it to universities and colleges for consultation.

The stakeholders and teachers should be included in this process.

The Centre should not sleep on the decision and then take any decision or implement any draft at the last moment.

If that happenns, it will be a disaster and the entire batch will suffer.

Cherita Bisht, student, New Greenfield School, Saket

I am currently preparing for NEET which is likey to be held on August 1. If I fail to clear the NEET, then my second plan is to take admission in BSc Bio Technology or other science courses in the Delhi University.

I won’t have any problem with merit-based admissions if the boards were held.

Moreover, even though the CBSE is still sitting on the decision of criteria/policy on how it will declare results, the marks will be given based on our internal marks and pre-boards.

In pre-boards, teachers don’t give us good marks saying it will help us prepare more for board exams.

So, an entrance exam is the only option.

The entrance test should be held offline because online exam is not an option for everyone as not every student has the resources.

There are also very high chances of copying and cheating. Also, there is a fear of Covid and third wave.

So, the government should delay the exams for some time and in the mean time they should vaccinate all the students.

They should immediately conduct entrance tests with completion of vaccination drive.

Suman Sharma, Principal, Lady Shriram College for Woman (LSR), DU

We are seriously delibrating on these issues and its too early to say anything because we are going to decide about the careers of so many youngsters.

We are having meetings and delibarating on these issues.

We have to decide about thousands of students.

We are holding meetings and discussing on these issues from different levels as both these opions have some merits and de-merits whether there should be an entrance exam or the admission should be based on whatever marks they declare.

We will have to see about uniformity, transparency and more importantly have to ensure that no student is adversly affected. So. we have to keep all these factors into mind and take a decision.

Palak Anand, student, Chinamaya Vidyalaya, Vasant Vihar

I think the UG admissions should be based on entrance exams.

The board exams have been cancelled. All students know that the pre board exams can’t be a good basis for scring as no one takes them seriously.

Many schools could not even conduct the test due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So, entrance exams should be conducted in all universities especially in DU where lakhs of students from across the country aspire to take admission.

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) should be implemented and exams should be held early or at least they should announce the decision soon because our batch is just suffering.

Earlier we stressed over board exams and now its over UG admissions.

Rajesh Giri, Principal, Rajdhani College, DU

In the current situation, saving lives is the top priority. The Class 12 board examinations were cancelled keeping in mind the health and safety of students.

A third wave is also expected and it is expected to be more dangerous than the second wave. It will affect the children more.

At such a time, conducting entrance exams is not a good idea.

Students will have to go out for exams and they will meet face-to-face, travel in public transport thus increasing the risk of getting Covid infection.

So, merit-based admissions should be held.

The Delhi University is made of merit-based admission which has been continuing for years.

The government, as well as the varsity, should come up with a formula or adopt a method to conduct the admissions based on cut-offs/12th marks.

If they want to adopt any new format or want to conduct a common entrance test, they should do it from the next academic year and not this year.

Lives are the top priority this year. Further, if any students feel that their marks are not good or want to improve, CBSE will give them the option to write exams to improve their marks. But, from a larger point of view, the entrance exam is not a good idea.

SP Gautam, Office Secretary, Govt School Teachers Association and a Delhi govt school teacher

I think an entrance exam is the only option and it should be conducted for all courses this year keeping in mind the cancellation of board exams.

Secondly, in government schools, many students come from the economically weaker section and a large number of students could not attend online classes due to a lack of resources.

These students have prepared really hard for board exams and focused less on their pre-board exams.

So, deciding marks based on their scores in pre-boards, internals, unit test and midterm exams won’t be fair.

Even considering class 10 and 11 exams will not be justified.

In 11th, many students just score passing marks as they are more focused on Class 12 boards. Many students score a good percentage in class X and their percentages drop later.

There are three sections of students- toppers, average and below average.

This year all the students will pass and score good marks as schools will give good marks to increase their pass percentage.

So, merit-based admissions is not a good idea.

Even, if the varsities come up with some new format or formula to conduct cutoff/merit-based admission, the admissions will not be fair this year.

Thus, an entrance exam should be conducted, so all the students can be evaluated and get admitted into college on a fair and transparent basis.

What is CUCET

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) is part of the New Education Policy. Under this, a common entrance test will be held for UG admissions to all the central universities and colleges.

The exams will be similar to the standardised Aptitude Test (SAR) conducted in USA for university admissions.

As per NEP, the exams will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). With its implementation, the board results will not be given weightage.

Students will get chance to appear for board exams twice for their holistic growth and improve marks.