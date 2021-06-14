Delhi unlock: Shops, markets, eateries open on Monday across national capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Restaurants, weekly bazaars and all shops in malls and markets without any distinction or odd-even rule will open with certain riders from today in Delhi.

As part of the third phase of unlock, restaurants are allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity. All shops in markets or malls can open from 10 am to 8 pm.

“However, only one weekly market in a zone per day will be permitted, ” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced at a virtual press conference.

Focus will be now on revival of the economy as the Covid situation had improved significantly, he added.

Delhi had gone under lockdown on April 19.

Kejriwal said the government would keep a watch on the situation for another week, and warned that stricter restrictions would return if there was a spike in Covid cases.

“Preparations are in full swing to handle the third wave of Covid. Several arrangements are being made but I know the lives of many people have become difficult due to the loss of livelihood. Slowly and steadily, economic activities are being opened up,” he said.

As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the owners of establishments have to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour failing which they would face action.