STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Objectionable content relating to Hindu gods, goddesses removed: Instagram tells Delhi HC

A petitioner found highly obnoxious or objectionable posts put up by a user named as 'Islam Ki Sherni' and that the content uploaded showed abusive language written about Hindu gods.

Published: 14th June 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Instagram logo

The plea has also sought direction to Instagram to preserve all the details associated with these user accounts. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Instagram has informed the Delhi High Court that it removed certain objectionable content relating to Hindu gods and goddesses posted by a user on its platform.

Justice Rekha Palli also issued notice and sought response of Facebook and Instagram on a plea seeking direction to implement Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021 in its true letter and spirit.

The court was informed by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Facebook which owns Instagram, that the content has already been removed and assured that keeping in view the grievance raised by the petitioner, the respondents will not disseminate the copies of the petition to any unrelated third party.

He also submitted that a Grievance Officer has already been appointed by Facebook under the new IT Rules, and the person concerned will also function in the same capacity for Instagram.

The court also issued notice and sought response of the Centre on a prayer that the government and the social media networks be directed to discharge their executive, statutory and all other obligations in relation to the IT Rules without any delay and listed the matter for further hearing on August 16 before the regular bench.

Petitioner Aditya Singh Deshwal submitted that while using Instagram, he found highly obnoxious or objectionable posts put up by a user named as 'Islam Ki Sherni' and that the content uploaded showed abusive language written about Hindu gods and goddesses along with their vulgar representation in the form of cartoons and graphics.

The petitioner, represented through senior advocate G Tushar Rao and lawyer Ayush Saxena, sought that the content should be removed at the earliest from the platform.

The plea has also sought direction to Instagram to preserve all the details associated with these user accounts and place them before the court to expose the identity of culprits behind these objectionable posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Instagram Delhi High Court Hindu gods
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp