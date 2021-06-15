STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayodhya land deal: AAP's Sanjay Singh claims house 'attacked' by BJP supporters

AAP leader Sanjay Singh had on Tuesday alleged that his house was attacked and accused the BJP of hooliganism.

Published: 15th June 2021 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

AAP MP Sanjay Singh outside his residence as Police said an attempt was made to deface the nameplate, in New Delhi, Tuesday

AAP MP Sanjay Singh outside his residence as Police said an attempt was made to deface the nameplate, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday claimed his house here was "attacked" by BJP supporters for highlighting the alleged corruption in the purchase of a piece of land in Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust.

According to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources, the nameplate of Singh's house in North Avenue locality, a high-security area, was blackened by two persons and they tried to forcibly enter the premises.

A senior police officer said the two have been detained and no one was injured in the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "My house has been attacked. Listen carefully BJP supporters, no matter how much hooliganism you indulge in, I will not allow the funds collected for constructing the Ram temple to be stolen even if I am killed."

At a press conference on Sunday, Singh had alleged that Champat Rai, general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, purchased 1.208 hectares of land worth Rs 2 crore in Ayodhya's Bag Bjaisi village for Rs 18.5 crore with the help of trust member Anil Mishra.

The land, he claimed, was purchased from people who had brought it for Rs 2 crore just minutes before.

The senior AAP leader also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the matter.

The AAP sources said the nameplate of Singh's house was blackened by two persons.

They raised slogans and tried to enter the premises forcibly.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said two persons have been detained in connection with the incident.

"An attempt was made to deface the nameplate at the residence of Sanjay Singh, MP. Two persons have been detained in this regard. No physical injury has been caused to anyone. Further investigation is on," he tweeted.

The Ram temple trust, according to sources, sent its explanation over the land deal controversy to the Union government on Sunday night, saying it did not pay more than the going rate.

