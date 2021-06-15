STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 228 new Covid cases, 12 fatalities; positivity rate of 0.32 per cent

The fresh infections and positivity rate have seen a slight increase from the previous day's figures.

Published: 15th June 2021 10:29 PM

Delhi

Salons, beauty parlours, barber shops, closed since imposition of lockdown on April 19, also reopened. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 228 Covid cases on Tuesday and 12 fatalities, the lowest since April 3, while the positivity rate was at 0.32 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The national capital had reported 10 fatalities on April 3.

The fresh infections and positivity rate have seen a slight increase from the previous day's figures.

The national capital had recorded 131 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 22, and 16 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.22 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.

With the positivity rate remaining below one per cent for two weeks, the Delhi government had on Sunday announced the partial lifting of curbs on restaurants and weekly markets from June 14.

Delhi had reported 255 cases on Sunday, 213 cases on Saturday, 238 cases on Friday, 305 cases on Thursday and 337 cases on Wednesday.

The city had recorded 23 deaths on Sunday, 28 on Saturday, 24 on Friday, 44 on Thursday and 36 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate stood at 0.4 per cent on Sunday, 0.3 per cent on Saturday and Friday, 0.4 per cent on Thursday and 0.5 per cent on Wednesday, according to government data.

As many as 364 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, with recoveries again outnumbering the fresh infections in a single day.

The total number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 71,291, including 48,452 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

The cumulative case tally stands at 14,31,498, while the total number of fatalities stand at 24,851.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 3,078, of which 841 are in home isolation.

As many as 14,03,569 patients have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged till now.

Out of 23,960 beds in hospitals, only 1,819 are occupied.

As many as 60,949 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 40031, who were administered the first dose.

A total of 6147977 people have been vaccinated till now, including 14,63,819 who have been inoculated with both the doses, thereby making them fully vaccinated.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that had swept the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

ALSO WATCH:

On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The Delhi government had on Sunday announced reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zone from June 14.

Salons, beauty parlours, barber shops, closed since imposition of lockdown on April 19, also reopened from Monday, officials said.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, spas, yoga institutes, swimming pools, auditoriums, banquet halls, amusement and water parks, and public parks and gardens will continue to be closed till 5 am on June 21, according to an order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

