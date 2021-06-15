Delhi unlocks more but with precautions as city sees 131 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 112 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital took another step closer to nomalcy as restaurants, barber shops and weekly markets reopened after almost two months on Monday.

All shops in commerical markets and malls, which were operating on an odd-even basis, were also allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday has announced these relaxations in the restrictions.

He, however, has said this will be on trial basis for a week and strict action will be taken if the cases rise again.

Several restaurants, which reopened with 50 per cent capacity on Monday, are taking various measures like installing protective screens, conducting temperature checks, contactless ordering, and visible cues to ensure physical distancing to ensure safety of its staff and patrons.

The dine-in facilities were barred in Delhi since April 17, when the first weekend lockdown was imposed in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection in the city.

According to the latest guidelines, restaurants can open with 50 per cent capacity but they cannot serve liquor to their guests as bars will remained closed till further orders.

“The measures in place include mandatory daily wellness and temperature checks for everyone, compulsory face masks, enhanced focus on hand hygiene with frequent hand washing and gloves for the crew,” said Rajeev Ranjan, COO, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd, which operates McDonald’s restaurants in north and east India.

"Front counters and drive through have been fitted with protective screens and ordering, payment and delivery has been made contactless to minimize human contact.

"All restaurants have visual cues on furniture and floor to help customers and employees maintain adequate physical distance and follow Covid-protocols. The customers will also notice foot-operated taps in the rest rooms," he added.

Restaurants in Lajpat Nagar and Moolchand areas, largely remained closed or opened shutters for just cleaning the premises on Monday. In Lajpat Nagar, Afghan Darbar was among the restaurants which was inviting guests.

“People are still afraid to step out after what we witnessed in the second wave of the pandemic. But, life has to go on, and we are taking all precautions,” Salman Ali, manager of Afghan Darbar restaurant, said.

In the central market area, pan-India restaurant chain Pind Balluchi also reopened its outlet on Monday, but its manager said, dining services will practically begin from Tuesday.

"Today, most of the restaurants are cleaning the places, and a very few in our area have opened shutters. Small cafes have suffered huge losses in the lockdown and still feeling cagey to reopen as people won't come out much due to fear of Covid," said Rajesh Rana, manager of Pind Balluchi's Lajpat Nagar outlet.

In Amar Colony, famous for its eateries that sell tandoori momos, only a few had reopened, with barely two-three customers in sight.

Representatives of popular family restaurant Bikanervala at Lajpat Nagar said they are only serving customers in disposable plates besides following all other Covid protocols including sanitising and thermal scanning.

Mohammad Salim, branch manager of Barbeque Nation at Vivek Vihar, said dine-in will be started from tomorrow.

"Today, we are preparing ourselves for the dine in process. The restaurant is being sanitized properly and instructions are also being pasted at the entry gate. Our restaurant has seating capacity of 130 people. Half of the tables are already blocked to maintain social distancing while the customer will have their food," Salim said.

Jaydeep Mukherjee, Business Head, Smoke House Deli said, "While it is too soon to gauge a response, we are seeing smaller tables with groups of 2-4 people coming together".

"We are hoping for increased footfalls throughout the week. After over eight weeks of lockdown, there is a sense of longing for being able to go out and enjoy a meal. Our customers have observed our safety and hygiene protocols last year and are feeling safe to come back," he added.

Mayank Bhatt, Business Head - SOCIAL, said, the response on the first day is positive.

"We have only been operational for dine-in for a few hours, and the response has been very positive. While the lunch groups are still underway, we already have reservation enquiries for the evening and coming days. For now, we are seeing small groups of 2-3 people visit our outposts," Bhatt said.

At Raasta and Yeti restaurants, the process of sanitisation and vaccination of staff is going and the doors will be opened for public by next week only.

"We have just called our staff back and now in the process of sanitizing the outlets. We have also scheduled a vaccine drive for our staff and will open our doors by next week adhering to all the SOPs as 50 per cent seating, social distancing and others," said Joy Singh, co-partner, Raasta and Yeti.

According to Zorawar Kalra of Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd which runs eatery chains like Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, Made in Punjab, Farzi Cafe and Pa Pa Ya, there is also going to be an element of "revenge consumption".

"Over the weekend in Gurgaon, the response has been very good. We expect a similar response in Delhi. There is also going to be an element of revenge consumption. People are raring to go out after the eight week lockdown. Our staff is fully vaccinated and the restaurants have been sanitised and fully prepped in anticipation of the relaxation of the lockdown."

"We are hopeful that we get longer extended timelines for operating as dinner time is crucial for the survival of a restaurant especially in Delhi where diners eat out late," he said.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 22, and 16 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dropped to 0.22 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.

Delhi had recorded 128 cases on February 22.

The 16 latest deaths are the lowest since April 5, when 15 people had succumbed to the disease.

There are 3,226 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

As many as 960 patients are in home isolation.

Delhi's COVID-19 caseload stands at 14,31,270 while the death toll stands at 24,839.

Over 14.03 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, according to the latest bulletin.

Delhi had recorded 255 cases on Sunday, 213 cases on Saturday, 238 cases on Friday, 305 cases on Thursday and 337 cases on Wednesday.

The city had recorded 23 deaths on Sunday, 28 on Saturday, 24 on Friday, 44 on Thursday and 36 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate stood at 0.4 per cent on Sunday, 0.3 per cent on Saturday and Friday, 0.4 per cent on Thursday and 0.5 per cent on Wednesday, according to government data.

A total of 59,556 tests, including 47,357 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

Delhi is reeling from a brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country, claiming a large number of lives.

On April 20, Delhi had recorded 28,395 cases, the highest daily rise since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

At 448, the national capital had recorded the highest daily toll on May 3.

(With PTI inputs)