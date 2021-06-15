STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Reward of Rs 10 lakh each for identifying 2 people for blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: NIA

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on the evening of January 29.

Published: 15th June 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel inspect the area after a low intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy, in New Delhi.

Security personnel inspect the area after a low intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy, in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for identification of two people captured on CCTV camera when explosive material was being planted outside the Israeli embassy here earlier this year, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the NIA was seeking information to help identify two individuals, as seen on CCTV footage, in connection with the case related to the explosion near Israeli Embassy, New Delhi.

"Any information in this regard leading to identification and arrest of the suspected individuals will be rewarded with cash of Rs 10 lakh on each," the spokesperson said.

The NIA spokesperson also shared the drive where one can access the pictures and videos of the two people.

Those willing can visit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18kmmCvfFXm8bXQovI9bxye8qcr0zLqFr?usp.

If someone recognises them, they can send an email to 'do.nia@gov.in', 'info.nia@gov.in' or call phone numbers 011-24368800 and 9654447345.

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on the evening of January 29.

The case was handed over to the NIA on February 2.

While no one was injured, some cars were damaged in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Israel embassy Israel embassy blast
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp