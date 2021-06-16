STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID cases among prisoners on the decline: Delhi jail officials

The officials said the last inmate tested positive for Covid on June 8 and the last staff member tested positive for the virus on May 29. 

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Prisons Department of Delhi government on Tuesday said only one inmate has 
tested positive for the coronavirus this month so far.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, “The cases of coronavirus have decreased, but we are taking all the precautions. Covid appropriate behaviour, including social distancing among the inmates, is being strictly followed. The new inmates are initially isolated and later shifted to barracks.” 

According to the data shared by officials, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi prisons till June 8 stands at 12, including two jail staff members. 

As on Tuesday, a total of 1,139 inmates above 45 years and 680 below 45 years in Tihar Jail have been vaccinated. In Rohini Jail, 132 inmates above 45 years and 200 below 45 years have received the vaccine.

In Mandoli Jail, 412 inmates aged above 45 years and 132 below 45 years have been vaccinated, the data said.

Since March this year, 382 cases have been reported among the prisoners of which 364 have recovered and there are 10 active cases, as per the data. Eight inmates have succumbed to the disease during this time.

Among the prison staff, 221 have been infected since March and of them, 219 have recuperated while two are still undergoing treatment.

Officials said that more than 2,000 under-trial prisoners were released on interim bail, while around 700 convicts have been released on emergency parole. 

