Delhi: BJP's mayoral candidates elected unopposed in three municipal corporations

The mayoral candidates from the ruling BJP were elected unopposed to the posts in the three municipal corporations of Delhi on Wednesday. 

Newly-elected East Delhi mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal

Newly-elected East Delhi mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal. (Photo| Twitter/ @ShyamAgarwalBJP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The mayoral candidates from the ruling BJP were elected unopposed to the posts in the three municipal corporations of Delhi on Wednesday. Raja Iqbal Singh (GTB ward) is the new mayor of North Delhi and Archana (Holambi Khurd) is his deputy.

Both were elected unopposed in a session of the House held at the Civic Centre. The last date to file nominations for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and members of the NDMC panel in the BJP-ruled civic body was June 8.

The elections to the above posts were mere formalities during the meeting of the House since only a nomination each was filed for those. The members of the standing committee in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation were also elected unopposed.

Yogesh Verma of the BJP had also filed his nomination for the post of member, advisory council of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and was elected unopposed, the official said. In the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) too, the new mayor and deputy mayor were elected unopposed.

Mukesh Suryan, from a ward in Sagarpur West, had filed papers for the post of South Delhi mayor and Pawan Sharma had filed his nomination for the post of deputy mayor, the civic body had earlier said. At the meeting of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), Shyam Sunder Aggarwal and Kiran Vaidya of the BJP were elected unanimously as the mayor and the deputy mayor of East Delhi respectively.

Aggarwal and Vaidya represent Ward No. 27 (Raghubarpura) and Ward No. 1 (Mayur Vihar) respectively.
The outgoing mayors are Jai Prakash (NDMC), Anamika (SDMC) and Nirmal Jain (EDMC). All the three municipal corporations in Delhi are controlled by the BJP.

