Delhi has sufficient stock of Covid vaccines, says AAP MLA Atishi

The MLA said Delhi has 7,44,000 doses available for people in the 45-plus category, and approximately 2,34,000 for those in the 18-44 category.

Published: 17th June 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

AAP member Atishi. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi currently has sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccines for inoculation of beneficiaries in the 45-plus as well as 18-44 age groups for over a week, AAP MLA Atishi said on Wednesday.

Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said as of Thursday, Delhi has 7,44,000 doses available for people in the 45-plus category, and approximately 2,34,000 for those in the 18-44 category.

"So for the 45-plus category, we have enough stock of Covaxin and Covishield to last for seven days and 42 days respectively. For the 18-44 category, six days and 10 days worth of Covaxin and Covishield stock is available respectively," she said.

"As on today, Delhi has sufficient stock of vaccines," she added.

She said that ever since the vaccination process has resumed in Delhi for the 18-44 group, the youth had started registering on the CoWin app and stepping out to get themselves vaccinated.

"We hope all the people in the 45-plus category who haven't got vaccinated yet, will get the jab now," she said.

On Wednesday, a total of 54,713 doses of vaccine were administered in Delhi out of which 36,412 were first dose and 18,303 second doses, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi to 62,58,937.

"There are now over 15 lakh people who have taken both doses of the vaccines. More number of people getting themselves completely vaccinated ensures their safety against COVID-19 as well as the safety of the rest of Delhi as it prevents the infection from spreading," Atishi said.

