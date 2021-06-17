STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Zero Fatality Corridor model to help Delhi get accident-free

The team identified blackspots on Outer Ring Road and a trial was conducted at Bhalswa Chowk to undertake necessary interventions to reduce road crashes on the deadly intersection.

Published: 17th June 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi summer

Representational Image. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As part of the efforts to reduce injuries and deaths due to road crashes and make the city roads accident-free, the Delhi government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Save Life Foundation for four more years. It has also decided to extend its 'Zero Fatality Corridor' model to the other parts of the city.

Under the partnership, eight blackspots and five Accident-Prone Zones from different districts of the city will be made safer over the next two years on the lines of the Zero Fatality Corridor model’s 4Es- road safety: Engineering, Enforcement, Emergency Care and Education.

The transport department in 2018 entered into an agreement with the foundation for road safety and launched the model as a pilot project to make Delhi accident free, safe and secure for pedestrians and motorists. 

The team identified blackspots on Outer Ring Road and a trial was conducted at Bhalswa Chowk to undertake necessary interventions to reduce road crashes on the deadly intersection. After the identification of blackspots, the accident prone Bhalswa Chowk on Outer Ring Road was redesigned and successfully created an improved scenario of safe mobility, visible throughout the junction. 

The project recorded 100 per cent reduction in road crash deaths through a 70 per cent reduction in pedestrian exposure distance, reducing pedestrian vulnerability to conflict, crashes and near-crashes, further 12,000 people including school children from the vicinity were engaged during the trials.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Delhi saw 1463 fatal accidents in 2019. Even in the pre-COVID scenario, there was a decrease of 13.5 per cent in the number of fatal accidents as compared to the previous year  and the fatality rate has decreased by 13.43 per cent. Through this initiative, our aim is to make Delhi roads amongst the safest in the country."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zero Fatality Corridor Delhi accidents Road accidents Save Life Foundation
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp