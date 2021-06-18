Centre again asks Delhi to resume e-PoS devices in PDS; seeks compliance report by June 30

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre once again on Friday directed the Delhi government to resume at the earliest e-PoS (electronic point of sale) devices in the public distribution system (PDS) for transparent distribution of ration to beneficiaries.

The Centre has also asked the state government to submit a compliance report by June 30.

This also comes amid row between the Centre and the Delhi government over PDS grain supply in the national capital.

The Delhi government in April 2018 had temporarily suspended distribution of ration through the e-PoS system.

The Centre wants the Delhi government to implement e-PoS distribution of foodgrains from all ration shops for rightful targeting of the ration.

"More than 12 letters/DOs (demi officials) have been written to the Delhi government from all levels in this department.

"However, the distribution of foodgrains in Delhi is still being done using old/manual register-based mechanisms," D K Gupta, director in the Union food ministry, said in the letter written to the state government.

By not operationalising e-PoS devices at the fair price shops, the Delhi government is in violation of the Section 12 of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), he said.

Reforms under targeted PDS are mandated under the Act to promote transparency and rightful targeting, he added.

Gupta stressed again that e-PoS machines are necessary not only for transparent distribution of subsidised foodgrains under the NFSA but also for the implementation of the 'One Nation-One Ration Card (ONORC)'  ration card portability service.

Further, this non-compliance of e-PoS is also blocking the implementation of ONORC for numerous migrant beneficiaries in the national capital, he said.

"Hence, directives are hereby given under Section 38 of the NFSA that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) shall take steps to fulfill the pending obligations of Section 12 of the Act immediately," he said.

This will enable transparent distribution of foodgrains through e-PoS devices under NFSA and Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to all NFSA beneficiaries in Delhi, Gupta added.