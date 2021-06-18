Delhi L-G Anil Baijal forms three-member panel to probe DTC buses ‘scam’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has formed a three-member panel to look into BJP leader Vijender Gupta’s claim of irregularities in the procurement of 1,000 low floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The Directorate of Vigilance has asked the panel to submit its report within two weeks to the L-G office.

The transport department has put the purchase order on “abeyance” till further orders on June 11.

Alleging corruption and irregularities in the purchase of 1,000 low buses, Gupta had requested the L-G to set up a committee to probe the matter.

“Whereas a reference has been received regarding the purchase and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of low buses by DTC and that it has been decided that the matter needs to be examined in detail to evaulate the issues raised therein, prima facie,” read the order issued by HP S Sran, special secretary, Vigilance.

“To probe the instant complaint, the tendering process was analyzed to see whether due process was followed regarding the procurement.”

The committee will also look into whether there were any irregularities in the tender process, as well as criminal misconduct of public officials, or irregularities arising out of bonafide decision making.

“The committee will also examine whether the tendering process conforms the GFR and extant procurement rules broadly and no intervention is warranted at this stage and examine if the instant procurement can structured along a better and more efficient model,” read the order.

Gupta, BJP MLA from Rohini, said the AAP government selected the same vendor for purchasing bus as well as AMC.

He said the buses will have three-year warranty and the maintenance contract will come into effect from the procurement of buses, resulting in the loss of taxpayers’ money.