Ghaziabad assault video: Complaint against Twitter officials, Swara Bhaskar, journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani

In a video uploaded on social media, an elderly Muslim man had accused four people of beating him up, chopping his beard and asking him to chant Jai Shri Ram in the Loni area of Ghaziabad.  

Published: 18th June 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 08:00 AM

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Thursday received a complaint against actor Swara Bhaskar, journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Asif Khan of Twitter India and Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari in connection with social media posts on the Ghaziabad assault video. The complaint was filed by an advocate at Tilak Marg police station. 

The complainant said alleged that Bhaskar, Sherwani and the others had started a propaganda, through their twitter handles, to “spread hatred amongst the citizens” to give the incident a communal angle.

He requested the police to register an FIR against all four named in his complaint under IPC Sections 153 (provocation for rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 505 (mischief) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). 

“These users have lakhs of followers and an official account. Knowing the fact that their tweets have an impact on society, they gave communal colours to the incident without fact-checking the truthfulness of the incident. The concerned tweets were floated across the social media with the motive of hampering peace and harmony amongst the religious groups,” read the complaint.

In a video uploaded on social media, an elderly Muslim man had accused four people of beating him up, chopping his beard and asking him to chant Jai Shri Ram in the Loni area of Ghaziabad.  

The complaint said that the tweets ofv the users “did not indicate their personal opinions” but “conspiracy against religious harmony”.

