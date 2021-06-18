HCL gives 21 oxygen plants to prep for 3rd wave

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

To prepare for the possible third wave, HCL is helping the Delhi government by supplying 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants. HCL spokesperson says, “These plants were imported from France (19), and Italy (2) and are manufactured by Novair Medical, and its subsidiaries. Our partner in India was Uttam Air Products Ltd., Delhi government PWD department, and their implementation consultants Feedback Infra were also involved in the project. But the cost of the plants was borne by HCL.”

The initial batch of 17 plants was inaugurated by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, state health minister Satyendar Jain and HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, last week. Of these, three plants of 500LPM capacity each have been set up at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, three of 400LPM each at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital as well as Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital; two plants of 300LPM and 1 plant of 400LPM at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, two plants of 500LPM each at Sant Nirankari Charitable Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital; and one of 400LPM at Burari Field Hospital.

“These plants are used for direct oxygen supply to the patients at the hospital through the medical gas pipeline system of the hospital, and act as a substitute for the oxygen cylinders. Although theoretically a 40L water capacity oxygen cylinder has 6,000L of oxygen, which one 400LPM plant can generate in 15 mins at full capacity. But note, these plants are usually operated at 70-80 per cent of their capacity for longer equipment life, and there are cool-off intervals in between for the machine when the supply is shifted to oxygen cylinders. At usual working conditions, a 400 LPM plant would be able to substitute oxygen similar to 65 40L water capacity oxygen cylinders,” shares the spokesperson.

The Delhi government had selected the hospitals on the basis of their Covid relief plan and preparation for the third wave of the pandemic. “As per the current plan of the Delhi government, of the remaining four plants, two will be installed at the extension of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, and two at the extension of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital,” shares the spokesperson.

On the installation of these plants, the official shares, “These are ready-to-use plants and given the readiness of the hospital for installation, the plants can be installed in less than one-two days. Although given practical conditions at the hospital, all the plants were installed within a week of delivery at the hospital.”

Meanwhile, HCL has also provided 6,000 oxygen cylinders to Delhi. “We have also worked on augmenting hospital capacity at multiple hospitals in the city through infrastructure, material and human resource inputs,” concludes the spokesperson.