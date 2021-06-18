Pre-monsoon showers in national capital as residents get respite from scorching weather

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A brief spell of showers lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday providing respite from the hot weather to the residents.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below season’s average, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 51 per cent. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in Delhi on Friday.

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm stood at 108.

The IMD had predicted an early arrival of monsoon on June 15 but the winds had run into a roadblock from dry westerlies associated with an approaching western disturbance from the opposite direction and preparing to cross in from the international border to the North-West India.