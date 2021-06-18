STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Similar rules should be framed for next year to avoid confusion’: Sisodia on CBSE assessment policy

On college admissions, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minster said they will be conducted based on the marksheets of students.  

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addressing a Press conference in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addressing a Press conference.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minster Manish Sisodia on Thursday welcomed the CBSE’s Class XII assessment policy and said it should adopt a similar or improved criteria for the 2022 batch.

“We should have considered cancelling the board exams a long time back instead of waiting for the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter. It is unfortunate that the SC and state governments had to intervene and protest for cancelling the exams. Had the Centre adopted a more humane approach and heard the plea of our students, we could have managed the situation better. Nevertheless, I am happy this decision was finally taken in the interest of our students,” he said. 

Sisodia who is also the education minister of Delhi, said, “While we have made a detailed evaluation criteria for this year’s board exams owing to these unprecedented conditions, similarly, we have to look at developing criteria for assessing the students next year. We cannot presume that normal conditions will prevail anytime soon.”

“We have to accept the reality of the pandemic and understand that it might linger for a longer period of time, and decide a scheme which will evaluate students in board classes. What has happened this year is not feasible every year. We have to take well thought-out decisions for the best interest of our students,” he said. 

On college admissions, he said they will be conducted based on the marksheets of students.  

“As far as entrance examinations are concerned, I am sure certain alternatives will be prepared.”

