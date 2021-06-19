Covid relief for the underprivileged

By Express News Service

Since the second wave, Shanti Devi Mittal Foundation, a social organisation in East Delhi, has been involved in various outreach initiatives.

The organisation has been providing oxygen machines/concentrators free of cost from April 1, 2021 to help different sections of the society.

Till now, it has procured over 20 oxygen machines and over 50 people have benefited in the last month.

According to CA Nitin Mittal, who started the foundation, there is a lot more to do apart from arranging free medicines, oxygen concentrators and providing masks, ration and sanitisers to the underprivileged.

“We are working with our team to encourage and assist people to get vaccinated, and help them with booking slots on the app. We have also organised a free vaccination camp for maids, drivers, etc., who can’t go for their livelihood since they are not vaccinated.”

Mittal says that vaccination, masks, social distancing and hygiene, are still vital to prevent one from the third wave though the second wave has died down.

About securing funding, Mittal says he has been fortunate to have clients, friends and family who have stepped forward to help with these activities.

“Alongside, we update our charitable activities on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google, etc., apart from website updates to reach out to more people who are willing to support such causes but looking for an honest NGO. Many people have come forward to financial help via these social media posts.” Mittal initiated this NGO when he came across a special child diagnosed with autism.

It is why the foundation has two subsidiaries, SKETS Hope Centre and Hope Special School in Delhi.

“It was a painful experience, especially since he belonged to an underprivileged family. We decided to set up a Hope Special School for children with autism and also to provide free Special Education, Speech & Occupational Therapy, Parent Counselling, etc.”

Accordingly, Skets Studio, a global architectural Indian company proposed to set up a skill and coaching centre in East Delhi. SKETS Hope Centre was formed to impart free skills training to the underprivileged in the field of Tailoring, Computers and Beauty Parlour, and conduct regular coaching classes are conducted for Classes 3 to 7.